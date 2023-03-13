LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — No. 3 Crescent City falls to No. 2 Lincoln Preparatory School, 62-56 in overtime of the Division IV Select semi-finals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La.

The Pios trailed the Panthers, 13-11 after the first quarter of play but picked up their intensity in the second to take a 26-21 lead into the half.

Freshman, Dwight Magee, was 3/5 from beyond the arc with 11 first-half points. Magee finished with a game-high 20 points.

The Panthers would start the second half on a 9-0 run to take the 30-21 lead in the 3rd quarter. They outscored the Pios 18-8 in the period.

Crescent City would find their footing in the fourth, with sophomore Isiah Stevens leading the comeback with 13 points. Stevens would foul out later in the quarter.

His efforts helped pull the Pios into striking distance, allowing Dwight Magee to nail the three-pointer that would send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Lincoln Prep would outscore Crescent City 14-8 to secure the semi-final win.

Crescent City head coach Brandon Russ talked to media after the game.

“It was a battle, we expected it to be a battle,” he said.

“This first time with this group and this kind of experience and they are all young, freshmen and sophomores, so I mean that’s a big part of inexperienced club. And they’ve seen how it is. I think it’s going to motivate them to be ready for next year.”

Lincoln Prep will play No. 1 Northwood-Lena for the Division IV Select state championship Saturday at noon.