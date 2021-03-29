LC Wildcats dominate doubleheader over Howard Payne

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College baseball team jumped out early and often in both games of Friday’s doubleheader against Howard Payne, rolling to a 7-1 win in game one before a seven-run third inning blew open game two to a 14-2 final over the Yellow Jackets at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

Game 1 – Howard Payne 1, Louisiana College 7

The Wildcats wasted little time getting out in front in game one. With runners on the corners and no outs in the bottom of the first, a wild pitch allowed Alex Ashby to cross the plate to make it 1-0 LC. That lead would grow two batters later as Ju’Juan Franklin’s ground ball up the middle allowed Christian Vandergrift to come home for a 2-0 lead. Dane Pedersen immediately followed that with a solo home run to left-center to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead after one inning of play.

That lead doubled in the second inning as LC added three more runs in the frame. With runners on the corners and one out, Brodie Falgoust took off for second base which drew a throw down that got into the outfield, allowing Beau Freeman to come home for a 4-0 lead. Alex Ashby then found the right field corner and was on his horse all the way around for a RBI triple as Falgoust scored. Vandergrift made it 6-0 as his single up the middle drove in Ashby from third to end the scoring in the second inning.

LC scored its final run of game one in the fifth inning. With runners on second and third and one out, Pedersen lifted a line drive into center just deep enough to allow Vandergrift to tag up and score for a 7-0 lead. Howard Payne would get a lead-off home run in the top of the seventh inning but would never threaten LC’s lead.

Christian Vandergrift went three-for-three in game one with a RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Dane Pedersen’s team-leading fifth home run of the season was his lone hit in two official at-bats in the contest. He had two RBI and a run scored. Alex Ashby went one-for-three with a triple, a RBI, two runs scored.

Andrew Robinson (2-0) threw a complete game, going all seven innings and allowing eight hits and one run, which was earned, walked two and struck out five.

Game 2 – Howard Payne 2, Louisiana College 14

The Wildcats got on the board even quicker in the bottom of the first inning as Alex Ashby led off the frame with a solo home run to make it 1-0 LC.

That lead ballooned in the second inning. After Ju’Juan Franklin walked to start the inning, Ty Morgan found the right-center gap and Franklin came all the way around from first to score. Now with runners on second and third and one out, Brodie Falgoust laid down a squeeze bunt and Morgan beat the throw home to make it 3-0 Wildcats. After a hit batter loaded the bases, Christian Vandergrift lifted a ball to right that allowed Nicolas Ramos to tag up and score for a 4-0 Wildcats lead after two innings.

LC blew the game wide open in the third inning with a seven-spot in the frame. A base hit to left-center by Nicolas Ramos scored Franklin and Pedersen for a 6-0 lead. Nick Moreau’s base hit up the middle added two more runs to the board as Ramos and Ty Morgan scored. Ashby’s base hit to right scored Moreau. Keelyn Johnson’s ground ball to short allowed Falgoust to come home. Christian Vandergrift scored the inning’s final run as he came home on a wild pitch for an 11-0 LC lead after three complete.

With the game no longer in doubt, LC added their final runs in the fifth inning. Pedersen doubled down the third base line to score Keelyn Johnson. Austin Willey closed out the scoring for the Wildcats with a double to the right-center gap that scored both Frankin and Pedersen for a 14-0 Wildcats lead. Howard Payne added a run in each the sixth and seventh innings, but the Wildcats closed out the victory.

Alex Ashby went two-for-two with his fifth home run of the season tying the LC team lead. He knocked in two runs and scored once. Austin Willey went one-for-two with a double and two RBI. Nicolas Ramos went one-for-three with two RBI and two runs scored.

Brooks Southall (4-1) threw a strong six innings, giving up just six hits and one earned run, walked one and struck out five. Dylan Coburn threw 1.1 innings and gave up just two hits and one earned run with no walks and four strikeouts. Austin Thiels threw the final 1.2 innings got all six batters he faced out with four strikeouts.

The Wildcats (15-3, 11-0 ASC) look to finish off their fourth straight ASC series sweep to start the conference schedule on Saturday when they finish off the three-game set against Howard Payne. First pitch against the Yellow Jackets (4-12, 1-10 ASC) is set for 12:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.