Two LC Wildcats earn national D3Sports team spots

PINEVILLE, La. – The national awards continued to pile in for the Wildcats as two players were honored with National Team of the Week spots from D3sports.com as Devin Briscoe earned a spot on D3football while Alex Ashby landed on the team from D3baseball on Tuesday.

Briscoe, a freshman running back from Cecilia, La. for the Wildcat football team, rushed for over 200 yards and at least one score for the second straight week to earn a second straight spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week. In the season finale against McMurry, Briscoe rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, averaging 8.6 yards per carry in the contest against the War Hawks.

Jr. UTL Alex Ashby being congratulated by assistant coach Duncan Cornfoot following a base hit during Saturday’s game against Howard Payne. Photo by Alena Noakes Photography.

Ashby, a junior utility player from Crowley, La. on the Wildcat baseball team, was seven-of-ten at the plate during Louisiana College’s three-game sweep of Howard Payne. Among the seven hits against the Yellow Jackets was a double, a triple, and his fifth home run of the season which is tied for the team high on the season. Ashby was also named the American Southwest Conference’s Hitter of the Week on Monday for this same set of games.

The Wildcats football team ended its season with a 2-3 record and now prepares for play back in its regular fall slot for the 2021 season, but now as members of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the NAIA. The Wildcats baseball team (16-3) is set for a non-conference mid-week game Tuesday night on the road against Loyola-New Orleans. First pitch against the Wolf Pack (20-8) is set for 6:00 P.M. in Westwego, La. at Segnette Field.