The Latest: Virus scraps Arkansas-A&M game; Aggies on pause

The men’s basketball game between Texas A&M and Arkansas on Saturday was postponed because of an array of coronavirus issues. The Aggies will remain on pause until further notice.

The Aggies said Friday they were prepared to play the home game with a limited roster, but a new positive COVID-19 test along with subsequent contact tracing forced the postponement.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said his team found out about the postponement while boarding the bus to travel to College Station. He said his players were “devastated.”

A makeup date has not been set. Musselman says his team is working with the Southeastern Conference to see if it can add a nonconference game.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend all rounds of next month’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indiana.

The governing body said Friday venue capacity will be capped at 25% to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants, essential staff and family of team members. All must be masked.

The NCAA says the decision came in conjunction with state and local health officials to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The NCAA earlier announced the entire tournament will be played in Indiana because of the pandemic. The Final Four already had been set for Indianapolis. The semifinals are April 3 and the national championship game two days later.

