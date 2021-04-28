Source: Southern University gauges Faulk’s interest in head coaching job

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Marshall Faulk speaks among the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class during the press conference for the 60th NFF Anual Awards Ceremony at New York Hilton Midtown on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Southern University has reached out to the agent of Pro Football Hall of Famer and New Orleans native Marshall Faulk about becoming the school’s new head football coach, a source told WGNO Sports Tuesday night.

Faulk was a seven-time Pro Bowler and NFL Most Valuable Player in 2000.

He was a prep star at George Washington Carver high school, where he played for the legendary Wayne Reese.

Southern has watched other former NFL stars have success and bring notoriety to other Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Deoin Sanders is the head coach at Jackson State. Eddie George is the head coach at Tennessee State University.

Southern football coach Dawson Odums resigned to take the same position at Norfolk State.

Odums was 6-3 in the Bayou Classic against Grambling.