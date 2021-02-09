SEC 2021 Gymnastics Championship moved away from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – APRIL 09: The Smoothie King Center is lit up blue on April 09, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 9, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it is adjusting the site of the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship from New Orleans to Huntsville due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

The 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship will be held March 20 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was last held in New Orleans in 2019 before a crowd of 10,505.

“We enjoyed an electric environment with an SEC-record crowd in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center when it hosted this event in 2019 and we look forward to returning there when we can provide our student-athletes a similar experience in the future,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “A geographically central location is appropriate in the current COVID-19 environment. We appreciate the support from the Huntsville community and the Von Braun Center to provide an excellent venue for this year’s Championship.”

Huntsville is hosting the SEC Championship for the first time. For 20 years beginning with the inaugural event in 1981, SEC campuses hosted the Conference championship until it moved to a neutral site in 2001. It has since been held in seven different locations.

“We are honored to step up and host the SEC Gymnastics Championship in Huntsville,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We promise participants will find a high-caliber venue and a welcoming community, and we look forward to seeing this outstanding competition in the Rocket City.”

(Press release via the Southeastern Conference)