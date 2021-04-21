Late rally proves fruitful as LC Wildcats end skid at LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Louisiana College softball team found two seventh inning runs to pull ahead in the final inning and then a nice defensive play made it all stand up to end a ten-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over future conference rival LSU Alexandria Tuesday night at Generals Field.

The Wildcats jumped out first in the bottom of the second inning. Shaye Tredinich led off the frame with a shot that got to the wall in right field for a double. Alyssa Landry moved Tredinich to third with a sacrifice bunt, and then Alyssa Lynch laid down a squeeze bunt and Tredinich beat the throw home for a 1-0 lead.

LSUA responded with runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to take the lead. But the game would come down to the final two innings. In the sixth inning, Breanna Newman led off a double to center, moved to third on a ground ball to first, and scored on Desiree Squires’ RBI single through the right side of the infield to tie the score. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Alyssa Landry found the gap through to right field to plate which allowed Squires to score. Alyssa Lynch then hit a ground ball to third and Miah Broussard touched home plate to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.

But that lead would not last as the Generals got all three of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth to reclaim the lead at 5-4 heading into the final inning.

The game would come down to what was potentially the game’s final out. With LC down to its last out and the bases full of Wildcats, it was up to Shaye Tredinich and she delivered. Tredinich dropped a base hit into left field that allowed both Breanna Newman and Briley Johnston to come around to score and put the Wildcats back on top. Now with the lead, it was up to the defense to make it hold up in the bottom half of the inning. After a harmless infield pop up resulted in the first out, a base hit through the left side of the infield put the tying run on the base paths. Then came the game deciding play as a soft liner headed up the middle. Alyssa Landry came from her shortstop position and made a diving grab of the liner before in front of second base and got up to see the runner had ventured too far away from first base and made the throw for the game ending double play to secure the win.

Shaye Tredinich went two-for-three at the plate with a walk, a double, two RBI which proved to be the game-tying and game-winning runs, and a run scored. Breanna Newman was also two-for-three with a double and scored twice. Desiree Squires was one-of-four with a RBI and a run scored. Alyssa Landry went one-for-three with a RBI. Alyssa Lynch didn’t have a base hit in the contest but did knock in two runs.

Olivia Coaker (4-3) picked up the win as she pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing no runs and three hits with no walks or strikeouts. Bailey McMillian started and threw 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and one, unearned, run with two walks and no strikeouts. Miah Broussard threw 2.1 innings and allowed five hits and four runs, two earned, with no walks or strikeouts.

The Wildcats (10-21, 4-14 ASC) look to continue the momentum from this win on Friday as a season-ending six-game home stand begins with an American Southwest Conference-series against University of the Ozarks. First pitch of Friday’s game against the Eagles (3-23, 1-19 ASC) is set for 6:00 P.M. at Wildcat Park.