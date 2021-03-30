First LC hat trick in eight years brings Riestra Torrejon final ASC weekly honor

Fr. F Arturo Riestra Torrejon celebrating after scoring one of his three goals during Saturday’s match against East Texas Baptist. Photo by Alena Noakes Photography

PINEVILLE, La. – After scoring the Wildcats men’s soccer team’s first hat trick since September 2012 to help Louisiana College to a season-ending victory, Arturo Riestra Torrejon earned his first, and final, career American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Riestra Torrejon, a freshman forward from Andorra La Vella, Andorra, scored the three goals during Louisiana College’s 4-2 win over East Texas Baptist on Saturday night. It marked LC’s first hat trick since Fellipe Albuquerque netted three shots against Howard Payne on September 22, 2012. The current record holder for most goals scored in a game since LC joined the ASC in 2000 is Oscar Girou, who found the back of the net four times against Millsaps in 2007.

In the win over ETBU, Riestra Torrejon’s three goals came off of seven total shots taken during the match, five of which were on target. It was his first collegiate hat trick that earned him his first ASC weekly award in LC’s final match as a member of the conference.

The Wildcats finished their final season in the ASC at 1-5 overall and 1-5 in ASC play. When the fall 2021 season begins in August, Riestra Torrejon and the Wildcats will be members of the NAIA and the Red River Athletic Conference.