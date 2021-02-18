All Southland Football Games Televised This Spring

FRISCO, Texas –The Southland Conference announced all 21 league football contests will be available on ESPN+ this spring, including three games that will also be shown on Cox Sports Television.



The Southland Conference season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 20, as Lamar hosts Northwestern State for a 3 p.m. contest. The Cardinals then hit the road to face defending Southland co-champion Nicholls on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. That match-up is one of three on the schedule for Feb. 27. UIW is at McNeese for a noon kick, while Sam Houston hosts Southeastern Louisiana for a 6 p.m. game. The Bearkats and Lions were selected two and three, respectively, in the Southland’s preseason poll.

Cox Sports Television will show three games this season, while also making them available for ESPN+. Cox will also televise a non-conference game as Nicholls hosts Lincoln (Mo.) this Friday at 6 p.m.

Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

On Feb. 13, McNeese got the season started with a dramatic 40-37 double-overtime, non-conference road win at Tarleton State as the first FCS game of the season. The Southland announced a revised regular-season schedule for its seven members participating in football this spring – UIW, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana. The six-game, single round-robin football schedule will feature each team playing three home and three away games over an eight-week period. Each team has multiple open dates during the slate to provide flexibility if changes are necessary.

Date Conference Game Kickoff Time (CT)

Sat, Feb. 20 Northwestern State at Lamar 3 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 27 UIW at McNeese 12 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 27 Lamar at Nicholls 3 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 27 Southeastern Louisiana at Sam Houston 6 p.m.

Sat, March 6 UIW at Lamar 3 p.m.

Sat, March 6 McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana 6 p.m.

Sat, March 6 Nicholls at Northwestern State 6 p.m.

Sat, March 13 Lamar at McNeese 12 p.m.

Sat, March 13 Nicholls at Sam Houston 12 p.m.

Sat, March 13 Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana 6 p.m.

Sat, March 20 Southeastern Louisiana at UIW 2 p.m.

Sat, March 20 McNeese at Northwestern State* 4 p.m.

Sat, March 20 Sam Houston at Lamar 6 p.m.

Sat, March 27 UIW at Nicholls 11 a.m.

Thu, April 1 Sam Houston at Northwestern State 6 p.m.

Sat, April 3 Nicholls at McNeese* 1:30 p.m.

Sat, April 3 Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana 6 p.m.

Sat, April 10 Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls* 3 p.m.

Sat, April 10 McNeese at Sam Houston 4 p.m.

Sat, April 10 Northwestern State at UIW 7 p.m.

Sat, April 17 Sam Houston at UIW TBD

*Also available on Cox Sports Television cable systems

ABOUT ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 11.5 million subscribers.

ABOUT THE SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Founded in 1963, the Southland Conference sponsors 19 NCAA Division I sports, including FCS football, and serves more than 4,200 student-athletes at its 13 member institutions in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

