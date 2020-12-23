Skip to content
College Sports
The Latest: ‘Nova pauses hoops, coach Wright tests positive
No. 16 La.-Lafayette tops UTSA 31-24 in First Responder Bowl
No. 23 Liberty outlasts No. 9 Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl
No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75
Utah football star running back Ty Jordan dies in accidental shooting
Gallery
QB D’Eriq King says he’s returning to Hurricanes in 2021
Minnesota beats No. 4 Iowa 102-95 on Johnson’s 3-point spree
Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76
Broussard, Jefferson headline AP All-Pac-12 football team
Hawaii beats Houston 28-14 in New Mexico Bowl — in Texas
AP All-Big 12: Iowa State players and coach win top awards
Ga. Southern routs La. Tech 38-3 in New Orleans Bowl
Wilson carves up UCF in likely final game for No. 13 BYU
Tilmon’s 3-point play rallies No. 14 Missouri past Bradley
Auburn hires Boise State’s Harsin to lead football program
Geaux Nation
Thomas, Watford help LSU beat Nicholls 86-80
Schedule Update: LSU Men’s Basketball to face Nicholls on Saturday
Former LSU TE Stephen Sullivan hosts Christmas Eve Toy Drive
Video
LSU’s Lindblad goes 3-1 in Team International win at Palmer Cup
Five former LSU Tigers open NBA play on Wednesday
NBA
Mavs destroy Clippers 124-73 to earn 1st win of season
Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers against Mavericks
McCollum scores 44 to lift Trail Blazers past Rockets in OT
Magic beat Wizards130-120 despite Westbrook’s historic night
Shooting star: Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
