NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Green Wave will look to get back on the winning track after suffering an 80-60 loss to the nation’s top team and conference rival, Houston, at Devlin Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Tulane men’s basketball team had previously won five straight American Athletic Conference games, and will travel to Tulsa to face the Golden Hurricane on Saturday.

The Wave defeated Tulsa 93-77 on Jan. 4, but Tulane head coach Ron Hunter says his 12-6 squad is playing good, but could be better.

“Going into the game, whether we won the game or lose the game, there was so much expectation riding on the game. You’re so concerned about the next one. So, with 11 games to go, every one is big,” said Coach Hunter during a Friday media conference.

“Our maturity has to show up and we’ve got to go play. They’re playing better basketball, they’re not winning games, but they’re playing better basketball. Like most teams at home, they play better. So, we’ve got to go in and be ready to play.”

Tulane only conference losses have come to No. 1 Houston (18-1, 6-0 AAC) and Cincinnati (14-6, 5-2).

Tipoff for Saturday’s game at Tulsa is set for 7 p.m.