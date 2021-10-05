Chris Smith Named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Redshirt sophomore kick returner Chris Smith has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Smith is the second Ragin’ Cajun to pick up a weekly honor from the league this year after Montrell Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Week following Louisiana’s win over Ohio on Sept. 16.

The Louisville, Miss., native had a big performance as a return specialist against South Alabama, bringing back four kickoffs for 137 yards, including a long return of 87 yards. The 87-yard return came on the opening kick of the game, setting up his rushing touchdown 58 seconds into the game.

Smith finished with a game-high 177 all-purpose yards after tacking on 40 yards on the ground.

With his performance, he joins Ohio’s De’Montre Tuggle as the only two players in the country this season who have rushed for more than 40 yards and recorded more than 130 kickoff return yards in the same game.

Louisiana now shifts its attention to its Sun Belt Conference home opener against Appalachian State on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.