Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland working with Lincoln Prep football team while serving NFL suspension

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — This football season, you can find Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Lincoln Prep’s sideline, at least for a couple more weeks.

“I really wanted to stay around ball,” Breeland said.

Breeland is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

In the meantime, he’s working with the Lincoln Prep football program. He goes to practices and even shows up for games. Breeland has become somewhat of a big brother to the players on the team.

“It’s a chance for him to get out there and talk to the kids. So for us it’s not a thing like, ‘Oh, we’ve got an NFL player.’ He’s just a guy who wants to come out and work with the kids,” Lincoln Prep coach William Lowe said.

Breeland said choosing to work with Lincoln Prep was a no brainer. He’s done different charity events with the Tigers in the past and already formed a few relationships.

Now he wants players to learn from his mistakes.

“He’s saying like you’ve got a spotlight on you with everything you do,” senior defensive tackle and quarterback Howard Brown said.

“He told us pretty much like, ‘Life happens.’ Everybody has a life outside of football. What you do outside of football can really hurt what you do during the game,” senior linebacker Jermaine Hamilton said.

Breeland also wants players to know mistakes don’t define you.

“It’s what you do going forward. We all make mistakes. It’s helped in that way just showing that everybody’s human,” Lowe said.

Breeland said being around the Lincoln Prep players is helping him cope with being away from the game.

“A lot of the guys, they really helped me through my tough times. It’s been tough for me to really sit out,” Breeland said.

Breeland said he’s very disappointed in himself and upset that he’s disappointing his teammates and the Chiefs organization.

He has two more games to serve on his suspension before he can return to the field at Arrowhead.