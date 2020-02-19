Challenging season for UL Basketball hasn’t altered the end goal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Ragin Cajun Basketball enters the final four games of the regular season, with the hopes of getting into the postseason.

UL currently in the midst of a three game road trip that end this weekend at UL-Monroe, this Saturday at 2pm from Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Cajuns Head Coach Bob Marlin needs an award for handling what has been one of the most challenging season in recent Cajun Basketball history. But, you have to give credit to Bob and his assistant coaches for keeping the ship on course, and still having a chance to host a Sun Belt Tournament game.

Coach Marlin says this team is upbeat despite the challenges, “It’s been a challenge for sure. and from injuries to illnesses, and various things that have popped up, that we have never seen before. But, our guys have been positive and I’ve tried to coach the coaches, and they have done a tremendous job, keeping everything moving in the right direction and having solid practices, and keeping everyone’s spirits up. and knowing what is at stake. And we still have a chance to host a conference tournament game, and to do that would be quite the accomplishment.””

Two of the final three games for the Cajuns will be at the Cajundome, including the final game of the season against Coastal Carolina.