LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Just a few days after he tweeted “Kill the rumors ima Cajun Baby,” Ragin’ Cajuns sophomore wide receiver Kyren Lacy announced on Twitter he is entering the transfer portal.

Lacy led the team in receiving touchdowns in 2021 with 6 and ranked fourth in total yards.

The Thibodaux native says he has three years of eligibility left.

He is the sixth UL football player to enter the transfer portal after former head coach Billy Napier’s departure to Florida.