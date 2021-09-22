Cajuns want to sustain high level of play against Eagles

LAFAYETTE, La – Ragin’ Cajuns football head on the road to face off with Georgia Southern, as they open conference play this weekend.

With two solid performances in the past two games and a decent one in the season-opener at Texas, the Cajuns finally put together a game they felt like they could be proud of against Ohio.

Now the challenge becomes making sure the level of play consistently rises.

Head coach Billy Napier say the play of his team needs to stay at a high level as conference play begins.

“We took some steps forward, and we need to continue to take steps forward,” Napier says. “Our biggest thing right now is to get our veteran players to get better play the best football of their career, and continue to get the younger players to get better. Total focus on the task at hand, and that is playing Georgia Southern on Saturday.”