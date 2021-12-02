Cajuns set record with 49-point win over Xavier

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Powered by a suffocating defense and big offensive showings from Lanay Wheaton and Ty’Reona Doucet , Louisiana notched a record-breaking 76-27 rout over Xavier (La.) on Wednesday night.

The 49-point win set the CAJUNDOME record for the largest margin of victory, which was previously set on Dec. 4, 2004, when the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated Savannah State, 95-47.

Louisiana’s (6-1) defense was stellar all night, forcing 30 XULA turnovers, the most since it forced 30 turnovers against Houston on Dec. 14, 2016, and held the Gold Nuggets to 27 points, the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns have held an opponent under 30 points since holding Southern-New Orleans to 28 points on Nov. 19, 2015.

The team also recorded 16 steals, the most since it had 16 at Arkansas State on Dec. 31, 2018, and two blocks.

Wheaton led the way on the offensive side of the ball with a career-high 18 points and five rebounds, while Doucet produced her first double-double of the season and the 20th of her storied career with 15 points and 11 boards.

Sophomore Makayia Hallmon contributed her fourth double-digit scoring effort of the year with 11 points and hauled in four rebounds of her own.

After a sluggish opening quarter which Louisiana won, 12-5, the Ragin’ Cajuns offense exploded for 23 points in the second period, paced by six points from point guard Destiny Rice , who also led the team with four assists.

The first half ended with Louisiana going on a 13-4 run, sending the home team into the locker room owning a 35-13 lead.

Diamond Morrison , who finished the game with five points and four rebounds, pushed the advantage over 30 points for the first time when she capitalized off a XULA turnover and made a layup on the fast break.

Leading 54-26 entering the final quarter, Louisiana’s defense stiffened and held XULA to just one point and without a field goal (0-for-12), while the offense scored 22 points to secure the 76-27 win.

The Ragin’ Cajuns now have an 11-day hiatus before returning to action on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Houston. Tipoff against the Cougars is slated for 2 p.m.