Cajuns get total team effort in win over Georgia Southern, 28-20

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Levi Lewis #1 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns warms up on the sideline during the second half against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Two touchdown passes from quarterback Levi Lewis in the third quarter and timely stops on the defensive side of the ball proved to be the difference for Louisiana, which held off Georgia Southern for a 28-20 victory in Statesboro on Saturday night.



With the victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) improved to 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference openers under head coach Billy Napier , who also picked up his 20th league victory in the process.



Lewis finished the game 17-for-28 for 249 yards and three touchdowns, the sixth time in his career he has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a single game. Lewis accounted for 261 of Louisiana’s 378 yards of total offense after adding 12 yards rushing in the game.

Coach Billy Napier, impressed by the complete team effort in this win, that started slow. He says, “We played team football offense defense and game changers. a collective efforts allowed us to win the game, there areas of each one of those units where we can improve and do better, proud of the intangibles our team showed in the game. I thought we played hard in the game and played physicals, the effort was there. and then we showed poise playing through a slow start and playing through a hectic 4th quarter there, when the game got to one score. in general these are good things, these are healthy things to go through it builds the identity of the team, and creates lessons that our team needs to learn here, relative to conference play and how competitive these games are going to be.”

UL travels to South Alabama on Oct. 2nd for the 2nd SBC game of the season, and a chance to improve to 2-and-oh in conference play.