Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday.



The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his field goal attempts, tying the school record for most made in a game. He hit from distances of 48, 34, 27, 42 and 40 and was 3-for-3 on extra points. His 18 points are tied for first among FBS kickers this season and broke the previous school-record (16) for most points by a kicker, last set by Brett Baer in 2012.



He became the first Ragin’ Cajuns kicker in 33 years to tally five field goals, joining Rafael Septien (Oct. 5, 1974 vs. Lamar) and Mike Lemoine (Sept. 9, 1989 vs. Central Michigan).



The honor is the second for Alemendares by the conference and LSWA after he was named player of the week on Oct. 13.