Louisiana (2-1), which will host a MAC opponent for the third consecutive season, broke open a scoreless battle with a 24-point, second-quarter outburst in its third consecutive win over UAB.

Zeon Chriss came in for an injured Ben Wooldridge on Louisiana’s opening drive and posted career-highs in both passing yard (174) and rushing yards (103). The redshirt freshman tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Terrance Carter while rushing for a pair of scores – including an electrifying 80-yard scramble in the second quarter.

Jacob Kibodi rushed for a career-high 108 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown in a Ragin’ Cajuns uniform with a 30-yard gallop while the Louisiana defense forced a pair of turnovers and sacked UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno seven times.

Buffalo (0-3) opened its season at Wisconsin before dropping home games to Fordham and Liberty. The Bulls will make their debut in the state of Louisiana and have played a team from the Sun Belt Conference five of the last six years.

Last season, UB dropped a regular-season contest at Coastal Carolina before beating Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.

Cole Snyder is the first UB quarterback since Tyree Jackson in 2018 to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of the first three games of the season. Snyder had two TD passes at Wisconsin, three against Fordham and four against Liberty.

Snyder leads the MAC and is tied for eighth in the nation in touchdown passes with nine.

The meeting between Louisiana and Buffalo is the first-ever between the schools on the gridiron. The Ragin’ Cajuns have faced nine of the 12 schools currently in the MAC in their history and will host a league school for the third consecutive season (Ohio in 2021, Eastern Michigan in 2022).