Brees to make Superdome comeback at Saints Thanksgiving game halftime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Drew Brees is making a comeback to the Superdome, but not to play football. Brees will be featured at halftime, and he’ll be broadcasting the game alongside Mike Tirico for NBC, according to a press release.

It’s the first time Brees will return to the Caesars Superdome since announcing his retirement at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Fans and the city will have the opportunity to thank Drew and his family for everything they have given to the Louisiana community — on and off the field — in their 15 years with the team.

“Drew Brees will always be considered one of the greatest Saints in the history of the organization,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football. We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years. The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany and the Brees family continue to have on our community.” Saints owner Gayle Benson

“My family and I are forever grateful for all the incredible moments we shared together with the city of New Orleans and Who Dat Nation,” Brees said. “What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world.”

In addition to the halftime presentation, every fan in attendance will receive a commemorative “Thank You Drew” rally towel.

Fans are also invited to share their “thank you” messages to Drew by submitting video messages. Selected messages will be played throughout the game, on Saints social media and the Saints website Thanksgiving week.

Messages should be 30-seconds or less, shot horizontally, and can be submitted HERE. Funds raised during the game’s 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Brees Dream Foundation with the Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation providing a matching donation. The 50/50 raffle is available to fans attending the game and at home via the Saints app.