Big reveal: Pelicans say Zion had offseason foot surgery, expected to be back for start of regular season .. watch here for Zion’s complete interview

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson had surgery this summer on a right foot injury he suffered prior to summer league.

Executive Vice President David Griffin revealed the injury at the club’s first media availability of the preseason Monday. Williamson would not into specifics as to how the injury occurred. The club said the injury was to the 5th metacarpal.

“I was in the lab, honing my craft,” said Zion.

Williamson and Griffin also denied a report that their relationship was fractured. The report said that Griffin played the piano for Williamson to smooth over the relationship.

“The last thing I need is a grown man coming to my room to play the piano,” said Zion.

The Pelicans open preseason practice Tuesday.