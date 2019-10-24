Bengals-Rams Preview Capsule

CINCINNATI (0-7) vs LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-3) at Wembley Stadium, London

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Rams by 11+

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 3-4, Los Angeles Rams 5-2

SERIES RECORD – Bengals lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Rams, 31-7, November 29, 2015

LAST WEEK – Jaguars beat Bengals 27-17; Rams beat Falcons 37-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 31, Rams No. 13

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (12).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (16).

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (23), PASS (7).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Rams fans lose home game to England for third time in four seasons as NFL condition of 2016 relocation. Were headed to Mexico City last season, but game was moved back to LA at late notice due to poor field conditions. … Second time Bengals have played in London. Tied Washington 27-27 at Wembley in 2016. … First-year Bengals coach Zac Taylor was Rams’ QB coach last season, and assistant receivers coach in 2017. Taylor first Bengals coach to lose first seven games. … First time Sean McVay has faced a former assistant as head coach. McVay almost three years younger than Taylor. McVay was born in Dayton, Ohio, and played receiver at Miami (Ohio). … Rams LT Andrew Whitworth played first 11 NFL seasons with Bengals before signing with Rams in 2017. Won first career playoff game last season. Would become 12th player to earn victory as starter against all 32 NFL teams if Rams win in London. Jake Scott only offensive lineman in NFL history to accomplish feat. … Bengals (0-7) and Dolphins (0-6) only NFL teams still winless. Dolphins play at Steelers on Monday night. … It’s worst Bengals start since 0-8 in 2008 under Marvin Lewis. Seventh time overall they’ve opened 0-7. Club record 0-10 in 1993 under Dave Shula. … Cincinnati last in league in rushing and stopping run. … Bengals rushed for only 33 yards – all by QB Andy Dalton – against Jaguars, fourth time they’ve been held under 35 yards rushing this season. Bengals averaging only 2.9 yards per rush. … Defense allowing 189 yards rushing per game and 5.2 yards per carry. Last three opponents have rushed for more than 200 yards. Allowed at least 175 yards on ground in five of seven games: 49ers 259, Bills 175, Cardinals 266, Ravens 269 and Jaguars 216. … DT Geno Atkins had two sacks vs Jaguars, after only one in first six games. … Rams snapped three-game skid with blowout win at Atlanta last weekend. Spent week practicing at Georgia Tech to minimize effects of pond hop. … CB Jalen Ramsey had four tackles in strong debut against Falcons. Eric Weddle is Rams’ only remaining starter in secondary from Week 5, but new group played well. … New Rams starting CB Troy Hill signed with Bengals as undrafted free agent in 2015 and played three games before joining Rams late in season. … Jared Goff sixth in NFL with 1,995 yards passing, and hasn’t thrown interception in past two games. Also wasn’t sacked last week. … RB Todd Gurley 23rd in league with 311 yards rushing. Finished third in each of past two seasons. … WR Cooper Kupp fifth in NFL with 572 yards receiving. … Rams haven’t beaten Bengals since December 2003, losing three straight matchups. … Fantasy tip: Gurley and his offensive line have struggled for yards rushing lately, but just about everybody runs wild on Bengals.

—

