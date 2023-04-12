WACO, Texas –No. 19 Baylor got a tie-breaking home run in the fourth inning and held on for a 2-1 win over the No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team on Tuesday, April 11 at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The loss snapped Louisiana’s season-high, seven-game win streak and the squad’s seven-game win streak in road games.

Tuesday’s game opened a two-game Spring Break road trip in the State of Texas for Louisiana (30-11) which continues Wednesday with another Top 25 midweek game at No. 21 Texas A&M (25-13).

After 2-1/2 scoreless innings of play, due to starting pitchers Sam Landry and Dariana Orme taking turns stranding runners in scoring position, the Ragin’ Cajuns and Bears (31-9) swapped single runs for three consecutive half innings before the final outcome was decided.

Baylor got on the board first when Sydney Collazos delivered the second single of the bottom of the third and brought in the first tally of the night.

Louisiana answered quickly as Laney Credeur led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to draw a 1-1 tie. Likewise, though, the Bears got a leadoff homer of their own in the home half of the inning to reclaim the lead.

Orme made the lead stand for Baylor as she escaped a Ragin’ Cajuns threat in the fifth inning. After Louisiana placed two runners on base with no outs, she induced a pop up on a sacrifice bunt attempt and then got a ground ball and fly out to close the frame.

Kandra Lamb (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K) shut down the Bears in the fourth inning and proceeded to toss three scoreless innings of relief to match Orme and give her teammates a chance.

A double play ball to end the top of the sixth inning and a three-up, three-down sequence in the seventh inning helped Orme and the Bears protect their lead.

Credeur collected her fourth home run in the past four games and increased her season total to six. She upped her season-best hitting streak to six games.

Mihyia Davis, who singled to start the game, stretched her hitting streak to team-best tying 10 games.

Landry worked the first two innings and was charged with a run, the first tally surrendered in the past 16 innings of work. Meghan Schorman was dealt the hard-luck loss in relief as the home run to start the bottom of the fourth inning came on the last batter she faced.

Louisiana and Baylor met at Getterman Stadium for the first time since the 2019 Baylor Invitational. With the win, the Bears took a 5-4 edge over the Ragin’ Cajuns in Waco.

The Ragin’ Cajuns lost for just the third time in the past 20 games since March 8. The squad dropped to 4-4 in one-run games in the 2023 season.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns close out their Spring Break trip with another Top 25 midweek matchup on Wednesday, April 12 in Bryan-College Station, Texas facing No. 21 Texas A&M in a 6:00 p.m. contest at Davis Diamond.

Louisiana and Texas A&M are meeting for the first time in April 2017. It’ll be the Ragin’ Cajuns debut appearance at Davis Diamond and the first visit for head coach Gerry Glasco to Bryan-College Station since he left Texas A&M in November 2017 for Louisiana.