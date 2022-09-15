BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football team will start conference play this Saturday against Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas.

If you’re not traveling to see the game in person, you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

WBRL, the CW affiliate in Baton Rouge, will air the matchup between the two teams.

The game is part of a number of HBCU football games that will air on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO.

Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WBRL CW in Baton Rouge.

“We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

Southern is 1-1 on the season after falling to LSU in a historic matchup inside Tiger Stadium.

The Jaguars are currently ranked 4th in the HBCU football power rankings.