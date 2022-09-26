TOLEDO BEND, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bassmaster Open back to Toledo Bend Lake, one of the best bass fishing lakes in the south. We have look forward to working with the BASS staff to make this another great event for the anglers and fans.” said Georgia Craven, Executive Director, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission.

Bassmaster’s announcement released on September 20th, 2022 unveiled the schedule for the slate nine Opens, three each in three divisions, covering eight states. The popular Opens tournament also announced a new EQ (Elite Qualifiers) format in 2023.

