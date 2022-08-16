NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane coach Jay Uhlman announced his coaching staff on Tuesday.



Uhlman said Tulane will schedule more and tougher road games, with the goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

“They look at that resume,” Uhlman told WGNO. “That matters.”

When asked where he made the schedule a bit harder, the first-year Green Wave head coach said, “On the road. I would rather play a tough opponent on the road than a cupcake at home. There’s more value to that tough road game.”

Tulane will play UNO and LSU

The schedule is to be announced.

Coach Uhlman also introduced assistants Justin Bridgman and Thomas Brittle, as well as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio.

