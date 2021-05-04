Ball bounces back with 33, Pelicans top Warriors 108-103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball has led Pelicans to a victory that helped keep New Orleans in striking distance of a postseason spot.
Ball hit seven 3-pointers and capped a 33-point performance with a step-back jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 25.3 seconds to lifted the Pelicans to a 108-103 victory over Golden State.
Stephen Curry had 37 points but missed a deep jumper that could have given the Warriors a late lead. Williamson had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Ball’s big night came 24 hours after he missed 15 of 18 shots in a loss to the Warriors.
(Story via The Associated Press)