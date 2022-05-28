BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This summer, kids in Baton Rouge are invited to participate in a fun, indoor team sport that originated overseas and eventually made its way into the U.S.

Games of futsal, which is a variation of soccer that was first created in Montevideo, Uruguay, will be in full swing this summer, according to the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC).

The game helps participants develop their ability to think quickly and play fast on their feet.

BREC says it’s “a great indoor, year-round team-building game we think everyone should learn to play!”

Kids between the ages of 8-13 can sign up to play at BREC’s Church Street Park, where games of futsal will begin on June 26.

Click here to sign up.