BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds to Bournemouth.

Adams signed a five-year-deal with Bournemouth, the club said Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth up to 24 million pounds ($30.5 million).

The 24-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but the London club opted to spend big on bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

Adams is Bournemouth’s eighth signing in this transfer window under new manager Andoni Iraola.

“We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. “It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognized in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.

“Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad.”

Bournemouth started the season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham and lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Adams’ departure completes an American exodus from Leeds: Jesse Marsch was fired as the manager in February, Brenden Aaronson left on loan to Union Berlin, and Weston McKennie returned to Juventus.

