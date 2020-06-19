AP source: Jets star safety Jamal Adams requests trade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 26: Strong safety Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade from the New York Jets amid a contract dispute.

The 24-year-old Adams has been seeking a contract extension and the Jets have said they want the safety to remain a member of the team his entire career.

But Adams wants the extension now, while the team prefers to wait until next year, at the earliest. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither Adams nor the team announced the player’s trade request. ESPN and the New York Daily News first reported Adams seeking a trade.