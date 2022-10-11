ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in their clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis.

The Phillies left Robertson off the roster for their NLDS opener at Atlanta on Tuesday. The defending champion Braves placed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider on their roster after he was sidelined since Sept. 18 with a sore left oblique.

Robertson was back in Philadelphia getting a PRP injection. The 37-year-old had a resurgent season with the Cubs and Phillies, going 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA, including a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances after a midseason trade.

“He’s devastated,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He really wanted to pitch in the series. And he knows how big a part he is to this club. And he’s very disappointed.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider will throw on the side before Tuesday’s matchup against Philadelphia but would not be available to pitch in Game 1.

Strider, signed Monday to a $75 million, six-year contract, could be used as a starter or a reliever, according to Snitker.

The Braves won’t have October hero Tyler Matzek for the NLDS as the left-handed reliever is dealing with a sore elbow and is being evaluated. Matzek had a 1.69 ERA in last year’s World Series and got the victory in Game 4.

Atlanta’s roster offered few other surprises. The infielders are first baseman Matt Olson, second basemen Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom, shortstop Dansby Swanson, third baseman Austin Riley, utility man Ehire Adrianza and catchers Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras.

The outfielders are Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Eddie Rosario, Robbie Grossman, designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and Gulliermo Heredia.

The Braves’ rotation consists of Game 1 starter Max Fried, Game 2 starter Kyle Wright, Charlie Morton, Jake Odorrizi and possibly Strider. The bullpen is made up of closer Kenley Jansen, A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias, Collin McHugh, Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez and Jackson Stephens. Atlanta has yet to decide on a Game 3 starter.

The Phillies’ infielders are first baseman Rhys Hoskins, second baseman Jean Segura, shortstop Edmundo Sosa, third baseman Alec Bohm, utility man Bryson Stott and catchers J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

The outfielders Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, designated hitter Harper, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh and Daulton Guthrie.

Philadelphia’s rotation consists of Game 1 starter Ranger Suárez, Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler, Game 3 starter Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard and Bailey Falter. The bullpen is made up of Zach Eflin, Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Brad Hand, Connor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Andrew Bellatti and Nick Nelson.

