TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury and left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence had just cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol a day earlier, allowing him to start against the Buccaneers.

C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence with 13 1/2 minutes to play and Jacksonville trailing 30-6.

Lawrence went 18 for 30 for 213 yards and a third-quarter touchdown pass. He had two first-half interceptions and a fumble in the third. All three turnovers led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive of a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend. He misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

The third-year pro, who hasn’t missed a game since entering the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021, practiced for the first time all week on Friday. He was cleared to play by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant before traveling with the team to Tampa on Saturday.

There was precedent this season for players being cleared to play a week after entering the concussion protocol, with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans receiver Chris Olave gaining clearance before their next games.

