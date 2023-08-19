NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It turns out that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a deft scoring touch on the court — and the pitch.

Antetokounmpo, a minority owner of Nashville SC of the MLS, was on the field Saturday night before the start of his team’s Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, playfully taking shots on goal.

Antetokounmpo, who purchased a stake in the club in March, delighted the fans by burying a shot from distance and emulating the goal celebration of another superstar from the world of soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 7-foot, “Greek Soccer Freak,” who has scored more than 16,000 points in his NBA career, found the back of the net with a shot from near midfield. He sprinted toward the middle of the pitch, jumped and hit the landing while thrusting his arms out at his hips. He repeated the celebration a second time.

Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, was professional soccer player in Nigeria.

Other Nashville SC minority owners include actress Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Antetokounmpo is not playing for Greece in the Basketball World Cup as he recovers from left knee surgery earlier this summer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer