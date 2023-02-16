WNTZ - cenlanow.com
The Associated Press
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 07:28 AM CST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 07:28 AM CST
MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold medal in giant slalom for her 7th career world championships title.
