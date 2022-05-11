BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban denies that anybody from his football program had contact with receiver Tyler Harrell before the former Louisville player entered the transfer portal, which would have violated NCAA rules. Saban responded to a suggestion from Louisville coach Scott Satterfield that Alabama had tampered with Harrell, who has since announced his transfer to the Crimson Tide. Saban told reporters Wednesday that he and his staff “don’t tamper with anybody.” The Alabama coach says some things have happened with his own transferring players that made him wonder about potential tampering. But he says he has no evidence.

(Story via The Associated Press)