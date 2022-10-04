NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday, setting a new American League record for most home runs hit in a single season.

Judge hit No. 62 to left field off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesús Tinoco in the first inning at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

Last week Judge tied former Yankees great Roger Maris’ American League record that stood since 1961. His 62nd home run now gives him sole possession of the American League single-season record.

Judge tied the legendary Babe Ruth’s 60-homer mark on Sept. 20 at Yankee Stadium.

Judge is also in the hunt for the Triple Crown – the rare MLB achievement of leading the league in batting average, home runs and RBIs.

The last Yankees player to win the Triple Crown was Mickey Mantle in 1956 when he batted .353, hit 52 home runs and drove in 130 RBIs.