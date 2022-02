SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell running back Tamaj Hoffman, a district 6-5A 1st team selection, signed Wednesday with Delta State.

Hoffman rushed for 827 yards on only 134 carries in 2021. He also caught 16 passes, for 182 yards.

Hoffman scored 15 touchdowns, and one 2-point conversion.

Hoffman signed Wednesday morning at the school. WGNO Sports was there.

Hoffman was the offensive MVP in the Northshore All Star game.