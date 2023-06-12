AUSTIN, Tx. – The Louisiana men’s 4×100-meter relay broke a school record that had stood since 1972 at the NCAA national semifinals at Mike A. Myer Stadium in Austin, Texas. The team ran the race in 39.38 seconds and finished 22nd in the nation overall.

Running the event was Trejun Jones , Brock Appiah , Kashie Crockett , and Jamhad Booth . They bested the previous record of 39.51 set in 1972 by Porter, Gullet, Thompson, and Credeur.

The Louisiana track and field team wraps up the season tomorrow with Maria Bienvenu competing in the women’s javelin throw with action scheduled to get underway at 6:45 p.m.

