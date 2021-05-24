2021 SEC Baseball awards announced

HOOVER, Ala. (May 24, 2021)—–The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its 2021 Baseball Awards and All-SEC Teams, recognizing standout performances from this season. The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen was named the SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter is the SEC Newcomer of the Year, Vanderbilt’s Enrique Bradfield Jr., is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn is the SEC Coach of the Year and Ole Miss’ Tim Elko is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Allen leads the SEC in batting average (.387), and he is among the league leaders in slugging (.618), on-base percentage (.460), runs scored (54) and hits (79). Allen has had 16 SEC games with multiple hits, including seven with three hits or more.
Kopps is 10-0 with a nation-best 0.75 ERA in 60.1 innings of work this season. He has struck out 97 batters while allowing only five runs on the year.
Leiter is ranked fifth in the SEC with a 2.12 ERA. He leads the league in holding opposing hitters to a .128 average and ranks second in strikeouts with 127.
Bradfield is fourth in the league in hitting (.366) and second in on-base percentage (.478). He is the SEC leader in stolen bases (42) and is also among the leaders in runs scored and walks.
Van Horn, in his 19th season as Arkansas’ head coach, was voted SEC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He led the Commodores to the SEC championship and 22 conference wins in the regular season. Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 for much of the season.
Stallings holds a 3.48 grade point average in exercise science. He is a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative and is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Stallings is batting .328 this season with 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
2021 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
First Team All-SEC
C: Sam Praytor, Alabama
1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*
SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*
RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama
3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU
SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas
RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Freshman All-SEC Team
Tre’ Morgan, LSU
Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
Dylan Crews, LSU
Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
TJ McCants, Ole Miss
Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
Will Sanders, South Carolina
Jordan Thompson, LSU
Jaden Woods, Georgia
Corey Collins, Georgia
Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*
Sterlin Thompson, Florida*
Newcomer All-SEC Team
Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Robert Moore, Arkansas
Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
Zane Denton, Alabama
Will Bednar, Mississippi State
Hunter Barco, Florida
Peyton Wilson, Alabama
Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
Carter Young, Vanderbilt
Nathan Hickey, Florida
Peyton Pallette, Arkansas
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Zane Denton, Alabama
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*
P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*
*Tie (Ties are not broken)