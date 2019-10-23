15-year-old becomes youngest winner of sanctioned tour event

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Josh Hill became the youngest winner of a sanctioned tour event Wednesday when the 15-year-old amateur from Dubai shot 8-under 62 to win the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour.

The MENA Tour holds tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa and receives points from the Official World Golf Ranking. The previous youngest winner of an OWGR event was Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years, 8 months when he won on the Japan Golf Tour in 2007.

Hill is two months younger.

Hill, born and raised in Dubai by English parents, was three shots behind going into the final round at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club. His 62 gave him a two-shot victory over Harry Ellis of England.

Because Hill is an amateur, Ellis received the $13,500 first prize.