Which Tula Skincare products at Sephora are best?

A member of Sephora’s “Clean Skincare” program, Tula Skincare hosts most of its products on the retailer’s website. Cleansers, moisturizers and treatments are a few of the many items available for purchase at Sephora in-store or online.

What is Tula Skincare?

Tula is a luxury skin care brand that focuses on skin wellness and was founded by a physician who kept this in mind while designing the brand. Dr. Roshini Raj is the founder of Tula and focuses her practice on finding the best ingredients for healthy skin. She found probiotics to be an essential element of good skin care products, and this is the base of Tula.

Superfoods are at the heart of every product by Tula. Named “clean” by Sephora, these products are held to European standards in cosmetics. The brand prides itself on transparency and trust in its scientific research to elevate skin care. All Tula products are made without harsh ingredients, such as parabens, sulfates, retinol or mineral oils.

How is Tula Skincare considered clinically effective?

Tula explains its clinical trials in great detail on its website, which is available to visit anytime. In short, however, the brand conducts extensive trials of each product during development. All products undergo screening for efficacy, safety, quality and value. If the product fails in any of these areas, it is reformulated until it is perfected for its intended use.

Consider before purchase

For your best results and your safety, review the ingredients list to avoid any natural ingredients that may trigger an allergy. While Tula prides itself on clean skin care, there are some superfoods that may be of concern to your allergy or sensitive skin. Conduct a patch test before use, and wait 24 hours before using more of the product to ensure a reaction doesn’t happen.

8 best Tula products at Sephora

Top Tula products at Sephora for oily skin

Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

This lightweight gel formula was designed to target impurities in your pores and on top of your skin. Oil is removed from your skin upon application without stripping beneficial moisture from your skin. It effectively removes dirt and leaves you with clean pores and skin.

Tula Skincare Balancing Act Purifying and pH Balancing Biodegradable Toner Pads

These toner pads will wipe away grime and oil both morning and night to reset your skin. The formula also restores your skin’s pH levels to enhance brightness and remove texture from your skin’s surface. It reduces the size of your pores and comes in a pack of 60 for a one-month supply. Wipes can be disposed of without worry of being an ecological hazard.

Tula Skincare So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

Winner of the Allure “Best of Beauty” award in 2020, this facial scrub cleanses away dead and dry skin cells, revealing the bright, fresh skin beneath. Additionally, it also extracts dirt and oil. It ultimately prevents clogged pores and the potential for an acne breakout.

Top Tula products at Sephora for dry skin

Tula Skincare Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum

This product bases treatment on the natural skin care properties found in vitamin C. Ideal for dry skin, the probiotics and vitamin C found in this formula keep the skin smooth and nourish the skin barrier.

Tula Skincare Protect Plus Plump Firming and Hydrating Face Moisturizer

This product targets dryness, wrinkling and loss of firmness in your skin. Made with prebiotics, peptides and probiotic extracts, this moisturizer creates a hydrating barrier to keep skin from drying out.

Tula Skincare 24/7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream

This moisturizer is nongreasy and keeps your skin hydrated all day. The formula is designed to restore dry skin, helping it become more supple and healthy. The prebiotic utilized in this cream is chicory root, which is adept at maintaining skin balance, moisturizing a drier complexion and helping it stay that way.

Top Tula products at Sephora for mature skin

Tula Skincare Prime of Your Smoothing and Firming Treatment Primer

Prepare your skin for makeup application with this marine algae and amino acid formula. It hydrates and primes skin for layering products and improves skin health over time. Long-term benefits include improving firmness and elasticity as well as reducing wrinkles and dark spots. Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are included in this lightweight cream formula.

Tula Skincare Eye Recharge Plus Replenish Pro-Ferm Overnight Eye Cream with Bakuchiol and Peptides

Applied before bed around the eye, this cream is a blend of probiotics, green algae and peptides that eliminates dark circles and puffiness. Restore brightness under your eyes with healing bakuchiol that reduces the appearance of lines and evens out skin tone.

