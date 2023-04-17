Written by Bre Richey

Here are the top products most worth your time and money

With targeted ads for a life-changing pair of shoes popping up every time you try to shop online and social media pushing sponsored reviews, it’s challenging to know which products live up to their claims. But in March 2023, the BestReviews Testing Lab was busy analyzing countless products to determine which are actually worth your time and money.

We are real people doing real reviews on Tik-Tok trending products, undiscovered brands and home gadgets to make your life easier. So, whether you’re looking for a drone to capture your adventures or want to know which smartwatch comes out on top, here are the best 14 products the BestReviews Testing Lab loved in March.

In this article: Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Fishers Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase and Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

The BestReviews Testing Lab is constantly inundated with products, and we diligently examine their features and claims in a real-world environment to see how they truly perform. From ease of setup to performance to aesthetics, no category is left undiscovered.

Similar to the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, we held our own Parch Madness to determine which water bottle reigns supreme. Water bottles went head-to-head in seven testing categories for this bracket-style competition, including whether they’re leak-proof, how long they keep liquids cold, if they fit in a cupholder, how well they withstand daily wear and tear, cost and how easy they are to clean.

Top water bottle brands, such as the beloved Stanley Cup, Yeti and Hydroflask, were scored on a scale of 1 to 5, and only one bottle came out on top. We also performed a ton of other comparison testing in March to find the best silk pillowcase for your hair or sleep and the top digital photo frame.

The best 14 products we tested this month

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Scoring perfectly in every category, this insulated water bottle is a top contender for all ages and activities. It’s entirely leakproof, keeps liquids cold all day and comes in a variety of colors. Plus, the unique design lets you drink through the strap or tilt back and drink through the spout.

Sold by Amazon

Fishers Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

To experience all the reported benefits of silk pillowcases, we tested several popular ones, and the Fishers Finery was a top contender. Not only does the cooling silk on both sides of the pillowcase feel incredible at night, but we also noticed less hair frizz.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Even though this Dyson vacuum is one of the most lightweight ones we’ve used, it rivals high-end models when it comes to powerful suction. With no cord to plug in or tangle and attachments for every type of mess, it’s a must-have for daily use.

Sold by Dyson

Aura Carver Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

With the ability to send a picture of your family to grandparents or friends across the country, this digital picture frame really is the gift that keeps on giving. We were able to quickly upload over 200 photos at once without trouble, and it automatically adjusted each picture for the slideshow.

Sold by Amazon

Baratza Virtuoso Plus Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

With its durability and consistency, this burr coffee grinder is one of the top in its field and performed as solidly the 50th time as it did the first time during testing. The functionality and plethora of grind settings make it a must-have to step up your coffee game.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 5

Effortlessly converting from your active to professional life is made simpler with this rugged yet stylish smartwatch. Testing demonstrated that the watch face could take a beating while resisting scratches. And you can customize it to make it work for your lifestyle and interests.

Sold by Amazon

Parachute Percale Sheet Set

After nearly a year of testing through summer and winter, this queen sheet set gets softer and more comfortable with each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases made of long-staple Egyptian cotton that efficiently slide on the mattress and pillows and stay put.

Sold by Parachute

Karcher K1700 TruPressure Electric Pressure Washer

It’s time for spring cleaning, and this electric pressure washer is the perfect tool for cutting built-up grime out of a sidewalk, cleaning bricks and siding, or getting your fence looking new again. Its kink-resistant hose, on-off foot switch and quiet operation make a big impact on convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

Thanks to this portable outdoor pizza oven, limited space can no longer prevent you from enjoying homemade pizza with wood-fired flavor in your backyard or at a picnic. Don’t let its compact size fool you; it performs as well as higher-end models without the hassle or cost.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

In addition to noise cancellation that lets you savor your favorite song or podcast without distractions, these Bose headphones have unrivaled voice pickup that blocks out wind or noise and delivers your crystal-clear voice during calls. You also have hands-free access to Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Frames Tempo

If you don’t like the feeling of shutting out the world when wearing noise-canceling earbuds, these sports sunglasses are equipped with open-ear audio, so you can simultaneously listen to your favorite music and the environment. They also resist sweat and water to withstand your latest adventure.

Sold by Amazon

GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler

Whether for summer outings or home use, enjoy fresh beer for weeks with this durable carbonated growler. Pouring a beer from a tap at home will make any gathering feel exclusive. Plus, it’s lightweight while looking heavy-duty, and the instructions are simple to follow.

Sold by Amazon

Crosley CR8005F-WS Cruiser Plus Vintage Suitcase Turntable

While record players will never go out of style, this portable turntable is upgraded with Bluetooth connectivity that lets you play your beloved vinyl through any wireless speaker. Or, stream music from your phone to the turntable’s full-range stereo speakers.

Sold by Amazon

Aeropress Original Coffee and Espresso Maker

It’s no secret that Aeropress is a household name among baristas and coffee aficionados. If you’re looking for a way to make smooth, full-flavored coffee while camping or on an adventure, this portable option uses rapid, total immersion to brew delicious coffee without bitterness.

Sold by Amazon

