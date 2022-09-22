Beignet Fest is this Saturday in New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It has a history as deep as the deep fryer where it’s born again.

It’s a New Orleans beignet.

A puffy piece of pastry that’s like a Lay’s potato chip, you can’t eat just one.

You can eat as many as you’d like at Beignet Fest.

That’s on the menu WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to show you.

It’s Saturday, September 24 in New Orleans City Park.

10 am to 6 pm.

Bill Wood wonders, “philosophically, what is a beignet?”

Sarah Slater at The Vintage restaurant says, “philosophically, a beignet is home, happiness and love.”

The Vintage is the New Orelans restaurant where Sarah serves beignets coming soon to Beignet Fest.

It’s a festival with a Mardi Gras of-a-menu that delivers beignets stuffed with everything from hamburgers to pralines.

It’s an all day party produced by founder Sherwood Collins.



If powdered sugar is the icing on the cake, it must be a wedding cake.

That’s because you’re bound to fall in love and into a relationship that’s a little messy at first.

But it’s worth every bite.