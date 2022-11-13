Encourage your child’s imagination and love of Disney with a fun toy from the hit movie "Moana."

Which Moana toys are best?

Released in 2016, the movie “Moana” features a one-of-a-kind plot and a lovable cast. Since that time, children have fallen in love with top characters such as Moana, Maui and Heihei. When it is playtime, nothing is better for young fans of the movie than a Moana toy. From dolls to activity books, there is no shortage of ways for kids to reenact the movie.

The Disney Princess Moana Doll Sing & Shimmer Toddler Doll is a top pick for the best Moana toy. Programmed to sing the movie’s hit song “How Far I’ll Go” and wearing a beautifully detailed costume, kids of all ages are sure to love this doll.

What to know before you buy a Moana toy

Age appropriateness

Disney toys are a favorite among kids (and kids at heart) of all ages. When buying for children, ensuring age appropriateness is crucial.

The most obvious reason for checking the recommended age on every Moana toy is safety. Small pieces can easily become a choking hazard and should absolutely be avoided when buying for the youngest audiences. Additionally, ordering a Moana toy that is intended for younger children than the one you’re buying for can be problematic. If in doubt, always read the product description for the toy’s recommended age group.

Favorite types of toys

Every child has their own unique toy preferences. Since Moana toys span nearly every interest, find out what toys the child you are buying for likes most. This can include dolls (both Barbie-style and larger dolls), activity books, LEGO sets, stuffed animals and plastic figurines. Making assumptions can lead to ordering a toy that the child won’t play with. Instead, taking some time to uncover their favorites will ensure that the toy you select will be a big hit.

Your budget

Because there is such a wide range of Moana toys available, you could easily spend hundreds of dollars without trying. That’s why setting a budget is necessary when shopping for your â€” or for someone else’s â€” kids. Find fun toys that fit comfortably inside of what you want to spend.

What to look for in a quality Moana toy

Won’t break easily

Kids are notoriously rough on toys. Between the boisterous play and mischievous siblings, toys of all kinds are broken daily. Extend the longevity of the Moana toys you order by purchasing from trustworthy brands. Top companies take special care to produce durable dolls, figurines and other toys that won’t break easily. Spending a few extra dollars can go a long way in terms of the quality of the Moana toy you decide to buy.

Spans multiple age groups

Some of the best Moana toys are ones that can be enjoyed by a range of ages. This characteristic is particularly important when buying for a child who is on the border of an age group. Items such as puzzles and collectibles are two types of toys that can be appreciated by everyone from young children to adults.

Captures the magic of the movie

One thing that makes all Disney toys unique is the extra layer of magic that they exude. Telling the story of favorite movies and television shows, these toys make it easy to recall favorite scenes and characters. The same is also true for Moana toys. Depicting favorite characters and plot points, children can spend hours reenacting beloved scenes. Kids can also use their imaginations to place their toys in the center of brand-new adventures.

How much you can expect to spend on Moana toys

Spanning a range of budgets, most Moana toys cost between $5-$60.

Moana toy FAQ

What kind of Moana toys are available?

A. Thanks to the wide-reaching popularity of the movie, you can find Moana toys of all kinds. Online and in store, you can purchase costumes, stuffed animals, accessories, puzzles, figurines, dolls and LEGO sets.

What ages are Moana toys designed for?

A. Depending on the one you select, Moana toys are appropriate for children between the ages of 2-12.

What’s the best Moana toy to buy?

Top Moana toy

Disney Princess Moana Doll Sing & Shimmer Toddler Doll

What you need to know: Capturing the magic of the movie’s soundtrack, this exceptionally-designed Moana doll sings “How Far I’ll Go” when you press her necklace.

What you’ll love: Measuring 15 inches tall, this large Moana doll is dressed in her signature outfit. It is appropriate for children 3 years and older. Two AAA batteries are included.

What you should consider: The doll only comes with one detachable accessory, which some may find limiting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Moana toy for the money

Disney Moana 24-Page Imagine Ink Game Book

What you need to know: Perfect for road trips and everyday fun, this inexpensive activity book provides hours of entertainment.

What you’ll love: Priced at under $6 dollars, the Disney Moana 24-Page Imagine Ink Game Book features games, coloring sheets and engaging activities. The Imagine Ink pen is mess-free and does not show up on any other surfaces. It is appropriate for children over the age of 3.

What you should consider: The markers can dry up quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Disney Moana’s Ocean Adventure

What you need to know: LEGO fans will have plenty of fun assembling Moana’s sailboat and tropical island.

What you’ll love: In addition to including the pieces to build an island and sailboat, this LEGO set also comes with Moana and Pua the Pig figurines. Kids can spend their playtime helping Moana travel the ocean and explore new lands. This LEGO set is appropriate for ages 6 and up.

What you should consider: The set is on the smaller side and does not require much building time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

