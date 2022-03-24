Which metal detector for the beach is best?

The story of buried treasure on the seashore has been retold countless times. If it is still indeed out there, you might be thinking of gathering your tools and heading for the beach.

That might work if you know where to look, but chances are good that you don’t have a clue on where to start. The only solution to your treasure hunting escapades will be a metal detector for the beach. With the Minelab Equinox 800 Metal Detector with Double-D Waterproof Coil, you are sure to discover some valuables in no time.

What to know before you buy a metal detector for the beach

Advantages of submersible search coils

Scouring the beach for lost earrings and coins will be a lot of fun, but you shouldn’t let the tides get in your way. The best device for treasure hunting is one where the coil can be submerged in water. This will allow you to track down objects where most people won’t go searching, giving you a great advantage.

Metal detectors can be heavy and bulky

Depending on the model that you are interested in, keep in mind that some of them can be rather hefty. Underwater metal detectors are usually super light and can be operated with just one hand. But professional beach detectors, even amateur models, can weigh a few pounds. Whenever that is the case, you’ll find that the detector will have a padded armrest or some harness.

Metal detector scanning limits

You might have set your sights on finding long-lost treasure, but unless it is just underneath the surface, you’re going to need a bigger machine. Most metal detectors have a scanning depth of around 4-8 inches, and that is also influenced by the ground minerals, water composition and device sensitivity.

What to look for in a quality metal detector for the beach

Good battery life for extended treasure hunting

It would be hugely impractical for a metal detector to have a power cable. Where would you even plug it in on the beach? That’s why they all operate on rechargeable batteries. The operating times will vary depending on the device, but a good-quality beach metal detector will give you at least an hour or two of searching time. If you need more juice, you can purchase an additional battery.

Different detection modes

Wildly scanning the beach and hoping for the best isn’t the best strategy — especially if you are on the lookout for something specific. Any good-quality beach metal detector will have a selection of detection modes. By changing the modes, you can tune the gadget to be more sensitive to particular metals. It’s not good if you are looking for gold nuggets but the detector pings over every nickel coin.

Accessories can make searching easier

Hitting the beach and sweeping for coins are great, but there are a few accessories that will make it much better. All detectors have some kind of indication when something is picked up, but you don’t want everybody on the beach to know. To prevent that, a pair of headphones will keep your loot secret. Some accessories protect your coil from damage, and handy carry cases for portability and storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a metal detector for the beach

The average price of a metal detector for the beach will largely depend on the device’s capabilities and who it is made for. Entry-level devices or models for children can retail for $100-$150, while professional searching tools can retail for as much as $800-$1,000.

Metal detector for the beach FAQ

What is the difference between a submersible and an underwater detector?

A. An underwater detector is exactly what it sounds like. The entire device is waterproof and can operate at depth of 300 feet. On the other hand, a submersible detector isn’t waterproof, as the electrical components aren’t sealed. Usually, only the search coil is waterproof for up to 3 feet.

How big should the search coil be?

A. That will depend on what you are searching for and how deep you want to go. Larger coils have a wider search area when compared to small coils, but the latter is best to accurately point towards an object.

What are the best metal detectors for the beach to buy?

Top metal detector for the beach

Minelab Equinox 800 Metal Detector with Double-D Waterproof Coil

What you need to know: The Equinox 800 is a powerful metal detector that can trace a wide variety of objects on multiple terrain types.

What you’ll love: This detector is fully submersible up to 10 feet, allowing you to not only search on the beach but also in the shallow waters. It has four detection modes, of which one is specifically designed for the beach. The large LCD screen will alert you to any positive finds, and the Target ID system will do its best to identify what it could be.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than your average detector, putting it out of range for most treasure hunters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal detector for the beach for the money

OMMO Waterproof Metal Detector

What you need to know: The perfect companion for beach detecting, this gadget has a 10-inch search coil that is completely waterproof.

What you’ll love: The search coil can be fully submerged while retaining its high-accuracy search patterns. It can detect small objects up to 8 inches underground, while larger objects can be detected as deep as 3 feet. It has a bright LCD that houses the settings and control buttons. The stem of the detector can be adjusted from 30 inches to 40 inches.

What you should consider: Promoted as an amateur or kids tool, it only has an accuracy within 8 inches of an object.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher F22 Weatherproof Metal Detector with Submersible Search Coil

What you need to know: The F22 isn’t just waterproof for the beach, but it has been built to withstand almost all weather conditions.

What you’ll love: Few metal detectors are as easy to operate as the F22, as you simply turn it over to switch on. It is available with 9-inch search coils, but it can be expanded to 11 inches, can operate for 25-30 hours and has four different search modes.

What you should consider: The headphones connection is a ¼-inch jack, so you’d need to make sure you have the right size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.