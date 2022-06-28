Which “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis are best?

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” is becoming quite popular among kids, thanks to their wide range of unique toys and the popular Netflix series. In addition to the regular-sized toys, “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” has a fun line of miniature toys called “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis. The “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis Versus Bundle, featuring sought-after characters like Blazagon, Pantaro and Rock Jaw, is a popular choice, but there are many others to choose from as well.

What to know before you buy Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Minis

What is “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu”?

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” is a popular line of toys released by the Australian toy company, Moose Toys. “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys feature their own original characters, such as Blazagon, Scorpius and Thrash. Still, there are also several licensed toy sets that include characters from “Space Jam,” “Jurassic World” and Marvel Comics.

Are “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis safe?

Although kids love “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toys, they aren’t known to last. Many “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys will likely break open at some point in their life. The durability doesn’t seem to be a huge deal for kids, as the toys are still trendy despite the longevity issues. Still, it’s important to note, some “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys are filled with small plastic trinkets such as bones and spider webs that may pose a choking hazard for young children. Many of the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis don’t contain small plastic trinkets, so this isn’t a concern when buying minis.

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Netflix show

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” would not likely be as popular as it is if not for the Netflix show released in 2019. Although there aren’t many episodes, the show gives the characters a unique back story and explains what each character can do with their powers. In the show, we learn that a meteorite falling to Earth caused a group of ordinary zoo animals to gain unique superpowers and stretchy limbs.

What to look for in a quality “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis set

Reasonable price

Because “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys aren’t really built to last, many parents opt for the minis since they’re less expensive. If kids are too rough on the toys, they’ll undoubtedly break after a while. A ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ Minis set is the perfect way to test whether or not a full-sized toy is a good fit for your child without breaking the bank.

Popular characters

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” has several original characters that are pretty popular. If you’re unsure which character is your kid’s favorite, it’s a good idea to compare the most popular characters before making a purchase.

Blazagon – Blazagon is the de facto leader of the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu. This character is red and has a design that resembles a dinosaur or dragon.

– Blazagon is the de facto leader of the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu. This character is red and has a design that resembles a dinosaur or dragon. Pantaro – Pantaro is Blazagon’s second in command. Pantaro is a blue panther who wears a full ninja outfit, perfect for kids who love big cats or ninjas.

– Pantaro is Blazagon’s second in command. Pantaro is a blue panther who wears a full ninja outfit, perfect for kids who love big cats or ninjas. Rockjaw – Rockjaw is the leader of the Wilders, the primary villains in the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Netflix series. Rock Jaw is a giant green alligator that’s popular among kids who tend to like villains.

Fun battle potential

Most of the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis sets are designed for your child to make the characters battle. Sets like the Pantaro vs. Scorpius set tend to make sense because both characters are ninja-themed. If you opt for buying a set that includes more than two characters, your child will be able to switch things up and make various characters battle one another, even if they aren’t thematically similar.

How much you can expect to spend on “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis are significantly more affordable than the full-sized toys and will likely run you around $13-$20 for a set of two.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Minis FAQ

Are “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis worth the money?

A. Many parents prefer buying their kids “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” minis, as they are less pricey than the full-sized toys.

Do they make “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Dino Power” Minis?

A. No, the popular “Dino Power” subseries are only available in full-sized “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys.

Which “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis are best to buy?

Top “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis Versus Bundle

What you need to know: This affordable set comes with six popular “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys.

What you’ll love: You’ll pay significantly less per toy for this set of six characters. The “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis Versus Bundle includes all of the show’s most popular characters.

What you should consider: Like many other “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys, the paint will wear off on these toys after a week or so of play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis for the money

Goo JIT Zu Mini Pack Versus Blazagon vs Rockjaw

What you need to know: This set includes the leaders of the Heroes and the Wilders at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Blazagon and Rockjaw are two of the most popular characters from the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu series. This set of two “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Minis is significantly more affordable than buying a single full-sized toy.

What you should consider: These toys can be sticky and pick up lint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Random DC Mini

What you need to know: This “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toy is ideal for fans of DC Comics characters.

What you’ll love: The “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” DC Minis series includes famous characters such as Batman, Aquaman, Superman, Cyborg and the Joker. You have a chance of getting a rare Golden Batman or Silver Superman figure by purchasing this randomized toy.

What you should consider: If your child doesn’t like the full range of DC characters available as Goo Jit Zu Minis, they may be disappointed with what they get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

