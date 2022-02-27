Which surfboard racks are best?

Long days of surfing at the beach can be exhausting. The last thing you want to worry about when you get home is how you’re going to keep your boards organized and secure. Surfboard racks mount on your wall or stand on the ground and allow for easy storage of surfboards, paddleboards, snowboards and wakeboards.

The best surfboard rack is the Krypt Towers Ultimate Board Sports rack. This wall-mounted rack can hold up to four boards of all varieties.

What to know before you buy a surfboard rack

Damage

Surfboards are made from relatively fragile materials. This is especially true for older boards. Hard surfaces like concrete or asphalt can cause damage to the polyurethane foam that makes up the board. Also, the surfboard fins can easily chip or even snap in half if too much pressure is put on them. For this reason, storing your board in your garage on the ground or leaning it up against the wall in a closet is not ideal. Luckily surfboard racks are widely available and come in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit your storage needs at home.

Surfboard rack materials

Surfboard racks can be made of a wide variety of materials. Most wall-mounted racks use metal or steel mounts. These high-quality materials offer the most support and can hold the weight of multiple surfboards. If you’re looking for a more appealing rack, you can always opt for a wooden wall mount. These tend to look better on a wall and are more likely to match your home’s decor.

Wall mount vs. stand up

There are two main types of surfboard racks for your home. Wall-mounted racks, also known as horizontal racks, require you to drill into your wall. Because of the excess weight, especially if you’re hanging more than one board, you’ll need to locate a stud in your wall to attach the rack to. Horizontal wall mounts are the most ideal way to store your surfboards because they are up off the ground. Also, with these racks, you won’t need to worry about damaging your tail. Stand-up surfboard racks, otherwise known as vertical racks, are also good because they tend to offer more space-saving storage. One thing to keep in mind is that each board will be resting on its tail, so it’s important to be careful when placing your board down.

There are also car-mounted surfboard racks for transporting your board to and from the beach.

What to look for in a quality surfboard rack

Design

Some surfers prefer to store their boards inside their homes instead of in the garage or storage shed. Or, you may have a surfboard that has been turned into a piece of art or decor. For this type of surfboard rack, you’ll want something that looks less mechanical. Look for bamboo or wood surfboard racks that offer a more decorative look.

Padding

Wall-mounted surfboard racks have padding that protects your boards from rigid metal. This is an important part of surfboard rack storage. Surfboards can be very fragile depending on the material they’re made up of, so this extra layer of rubber or foam padding can be essential to keeping your board safe. Some stand-up surfboard racks also feature padding. These extra layers of protection are found at the base where your board’s tail will be resting and in between each rack.

Capacity and versatility

Most higher-quality surfboard racks offer more space and more versatility to store other types of boards. Because surfers often dabble in other board sports like wakeboarding, snowboarding and paddle boarding, having a surfboard rack that can hold other shapes of boards is ideal.

How much you can expect to spend on a surfboard rack

Surfboard racks can cost anywhere from $38-$170.

Surfboard rack FAQ

How many boards can a surfboard rack hold?

A. On average, stand-up surfboard racks can hold more boards than wall-mounted racks. This is simply due to the amount of space available on the ground vs. on a wall. The average stand-up surfboard racks can hold up to six boards, while wall-mounted racks usually hold one to four boards.

How do surfboards stay secure on wall-mounted racks?

A. The individual rungs on a wall-mounted rack are angled to keep your board secure. Each rack leans upwards toward the ceiling, so there’s no need to worry about boards falling off. Keep in mind that most racks don’t have straps, so if your wall-mounted rack is in a high traffic area of your home, boards could potentially fall off if bumped into.

What’s the best surfboard rack to buy?

Top surfboard rack

Krypt Towers Ultimate Board Rack

What you need to know: This wall-mounted rack is very durable and easy to install. The solid steel construction, along with the rubber-coated racks, makes this a great overall choice for your home.

What you’ll love: The Krypt Towers rack features individually adjustable racks that can be raised or lowered. This is helpful for someone who has different-sized boards like paddleboards, snowboards and wakeboards.

What you should consider: If not installed properly, the individual rungs can bend from the weight of a surfboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top surfboard rack for the money

COR Surfboard Wall Rack

What you need to know: This is one of the most decorative wall racks available. The dark-stained wood adds an extra level of style to this already practical surfboard rack.

What you’ll love: The ECO rack is wall-mounted, making it great for a decorative surfboard. The wood is sustainably farmed and includes a rubber strip for added protection.

What you should consider: This rack is only designed for one surfboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Steves Rack Shack Free-Standing Vertical Surfboard Storage

What you need to know: Steve’s Rack Shack storage is a stand-up surfboard rack made of solid birch wood. It combines both functionality and an appealing design.

What you’ll love: The birch wood used for this rack is durable enough to be stored inside and outside. This makes it one of the most versatile boards for those who are short on indoor space.

What you should consider: Even though this is a vertical rack, it only holds four surfboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

