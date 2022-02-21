Which red tennis skirt is best?

Tennis is a popular sport enjoyed by people of all ages around the country. Having the right tennis apparel is not only stylish but functional, as you want to be able to move freely around the court.

Fashion trends have changed dramatically over the decades, and today there are many colors and styles of both tennis skirts and the popular skorts. Nothing makes a bolder statement than a bright red skirt. For its versatility and overall fit, the top pick is the Barleaf 13-Inch High-Waisted Tennis Skirt.

What to know before you buy a red tennis skirt

A skirt is different from a skort

In today’s tennis fashion, a skirt and skort are two distinct pieces of athletic apparel. Skorts look like skirts, but have a separation in the middle so that each leg has its own sleeve – you’re basically wearing shorts underneath a skirt. This makes for more flexibility when performing on the court.

Skorts are longer than a pair of shorts, but they are still very flexible. Skirts are one-piece items that extend from the waist without any separation. Most women who wear tennis skirts usually wear a pair of shorts underneath anyway. It comes down to personal preference related to style, comfort and the ability to move around.

Tennis skirts are primarily made with polyester

Most tennis skirts are made with a polyester blend- often with spandex or another elastic material. Polyester is durable and breathable, plus it dries quickly, and the percentage of polyester varies, so you will want to read the manufacturer’s information. Some tennis skirts are made from cotton, but they tend to be warmer and won’t dry as easily.

Tennis skirts vary in sizes

Finding the right size of tennis skirt is a critical step. Sizes vary by manufacturer so you will want to check their particular sizing chart. For your most accurate sizing, measure the narrowest portion of your waist and widest portion of your hips.

What to look for in a quality red tennis skirt

Length

Tennis skirt sizes vary, but in general, most manufacturers make skirts that are 11 to 15 inches. The length is measured from the waist to the center of the backside. Some skirts run a bit short, so you may need to keep that in mind when purchasing.

Built-in shorts

Tennis skorts have built-in shorts, but they are not all the same. Some are compression shorts that have a tighter fit much like workout shorts would have. Others are more free-moving and have pockets for tennis balls. It comes down to personal preference, but since there are so many styles out there, be sure to read the product description to know which kind of shorts you are getting.

Waistband

There are two types of waistbands for women’s tennis skirts. Elastic waistbands are extra stretchy and more comfortable as you move around the court. The banded-style waistband is stiffer but it does feel more secure, which may be important for some players. There also are different widths of waistbands that provide different levels of firmness and comfort.

How much you can expect to spend on a red tennis skirt

Red tennis skirts start as low as $15 for basic off-brand models, while most will run between $15-$40. Those with pleats and other unique design features cost between $40-$60, and name brand skirts from well-known companies and celebrities are priced at $60 and higher, even exceeding $100 in some cases.

Red tennis skirt FAQ

Can you wear a red tennis skirt for other sports?

A. Yes. In fact, skirts (and skorts) are becoming a very popular athletic garment for women to wear while golfing, bicycling, kayaking, running or even just going out on a warm day. They are very fashionable and quite versatile.

Are red tennis skirts all cut the same?

A. No. In general, tennis skirts have an A-line, pleated or straight cut. A-line cuts don’t hug the legs, so they are ideal for all body types. Straight cuts are more clingy, but still allow freedom of movement. Pleated cuts are the most basic and well-known for having the most fabric in how they are made.

What are the best red tennis skirts to buy?

Top red tennis skirt

Baleaf 13-Inch High-Waisted Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This tennis skirt is stylish with a pleated back, a high rise and wide waistband that allows for a snug but comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: The nylon-spandex body with a 92 percent polyester lining provides extra comfort. Multiple mesh-lined pockets provide plenty of space for storing items. A silicone leg gripper and inner drawcord allow for an adjusted fit.

What you should consider: There were some concerns reported about the skirt being too short, but the adjustable waistband should help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red tennis skirt for money

Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt with Pockets

What you need to know: This comfortable and affordable tennis skirt looks good while providing a wide range of movement.

What you’ll love: Made from polyester and spandex, this tennis skirt has a pleated back for a fashionable look, while sporting three pockets for functionality. With a built-in short liner and wide elastic waistband, this skirt provides a natural fit.

What you should consider: The skirt may run a bit short for some tennis players’ preferences.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cityyoung Active Golf Skort with Pocket

What you need to know: With a simple design, this comfortable skort has multiple uses and can meet all your needs on the tennis court.

What you’ll love: Crafted with two layers, this skort prevents transparency on the court. With a wide waistband, elastic closure and two pockets, it is both comfortable and practical. The back is pleated and comes in a stylish red color called “valiant poppy.”

What you should consider: Some concerns reported that the skirt was too short for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

