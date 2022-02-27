Which golf travel bags are best?

Many people who travel to play golf are content to rent clubs for a day of “hit and giggle” when they get to their destinations. Better golfers like to bring their clubs along so they can play their best. Airlines have strict regulations about the extent of liability they will accept when it comes to golf bags and clubs, and it is always a good idea to check their policies before you fly.

Whether you choose a soft-sided travel bag or one with a hard plastic shell, you want a golf travel bag that has plenty of room, plenty of padding and is easy to move through airports. This review will help you choose the golf travel bag that is right for you. If you like the extra protection of a hard plastic shell, then the Samsonite Golf Hard Sided Travel Case may be just what you are looking for.

What to know before you buy a golf travel bag

Method of transportation

Car : If you are traveling by car, your first consideration should be how much room is in the trunk, especially if you are traveling as one of a foursome. Many seasoned golf travelers rent full-sized cars or large SUVs. In a pinch, you can place your golf bag across the back seat.

: If you are traveling by car, your first consideration should be how much room is in the trunk, especially if you are traveling as one of a foursome. Many seasoned golf travelers rent full-sized cars or large SUVs. In a pinch, you can place your golf bag across the back seat. Airplanes : Once you check in, your golf travel bag is in the hands of baggage handlers, who may not handle it with kid gloves. Expect your golf travel bag to be tossed around and treated roughly, so buy one that offers the most protection you can get.

: Once you check in, your golf travel bag is in the hands of baggage handlers, who may not handle it with kid gloves. Expect your golf travel bag to be tossed around and treated roughly, so buy one that offers the most protection you can get. Trains : Expect the same treatment from train porters who put your golf travel bag in the baggage car as from airline baggage handlers.

: Expect the same treatment from train porters who put your golf travel bag in the baggage car as from airline baggage handlers. Shuttle buses: Drivers looking for tips are likely to show you how gently and respectfully they handle your golf travel bag.

What to look for in a quality golf travel bag

Materials

Hard-shell cases: These usually are made of ABS plastic that is tough and impact-resistant or polyethylene that is less rigid and will flex a bit without breaking. Hard-shell cases provide the most protection.

These usually are made of ABS plastic that is tough and impact-resistant or polyethylene that is less rigid and will flex a bit without breaking. Hard-shell cases provide the most protection. Soft-sided cases: These are made of fabric that cushions the clubs inside and is padded enough to survive being tossed around by baggage handlers. Look for soft cases made of heavier fabrics with sturdy stitching and riveted handles.

Wheels

A fully loaded golf travel bag with a golf bag and a full set of clubs inside can weigh 50 pounds or more.

Two wheels: Most soft-sided bags have two wheels and have a handle, just like most large suitcases.

Most soft-sided bags have two wheels and have a handle, just like most large suitcases. Four wheels: Hard travel cases have rigid shells and can stand upright on their own. Better hard cases have four wheels so you can push or pull them.

Hard travel cases have rigid shells and can stand upright on their own. Better hard cases have four wheels so you can push or pull them. No wheels: Golf travel bags with no wheels are budget choices to be avoided in most cases.

Padding

When it comes to golf travel bags, the more padding you have, the better your clubs will be protected.

Storage

Some golf travel bags have large pockets on both the inside and out. Look for roomy pockets with sturdy zippers and locks.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf travel bag

Most good-quality golf travel bags cost between $100-$300 depending on the materials, workmanship and added features. Above $300 are deluxe travel cases with all the bells and whistles.

Golf travel bag FAQ

How well will a golf travel bag protect my clubs?

A. When you buy a high-quality golf travel bag, you are buying a product designed to protect your clubs while in transit.

Are hard golf travel bags better than soft ones?

A. Yes, for protecting your clubs and for ease of rolling your golf travel bag through the airport. No, for when it comes time to find the room to store them.

What’s the best golf travel bag to buy?

Top golf travel bag

Caddy Daddy Constrictor Golf Travel Bag

What you need to know: This golf travel bag is roomy enough for your clubs, bag and shoes and sturdy enough to take anywhere you go.

What you’ll love: Internal and external compression straps hold everything firmly in place inside this heavily padded 51-inch golf travel bag. Oversized pockets with lockable zippers are nice to have on a golf travel bag that moves in and out of airports, cars, taxis and shuttles. The padded and riveted handles are firmly attached to make it easy to move this bag.

What you should consider: There have been some complaints about wheels cracking and breaking against curbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf travel bag for the money

IZZO Golf Padded Travel Cover

What you need to know: If you are willing to carry a bag, you can save money on this golf travel bag without wheels.

What you’ll love: This 51-inch travel bag has a soft vinyl case with thick padding and a padded strap for carrying. It is made of strong and durable fabric resistant to tears, and collapses for easy storage when not in use.

What you should consider: If you travel a lot, you may regret not having chosen a golf travel bag with wheels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsonite Golf Hard Sided Travel Case

What you need to know: If you want the most protection you can give your golf clubs, a hard plastic case is the golf travel bag for you.

What you’ll love: The four multidirectional spinner wheels allow this ABS-grade 54-inch hard-shell travel bag to stand on its own and make it a very easy case to move through airports. The interior is padded with extra foam at the top to protect your club heads.

What you should consider: It takes up a lot of space when you are not using it because it does not collapse like a soft-sided travel bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

